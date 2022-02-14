Commerce and Trade Minister Chipoka Mulenga at the induction meeting of Cabinet and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka on September 13, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MINISTER of Commerce, Trade and Industry Chipoka Mulenga says the bureaucracy involved in registering a company has been a major hindrance to most foreign companies wanting to invest in Zambia. In an interview, Friday, Mulenga said government wanted to limit the number of licenses needed when registering a company so that people could easily set up businesses. “What has been a major hindrance to most of the foreign companies to invest in Zambia is the bureaucracy involved in registering a company. You will find that they will pay so much…...