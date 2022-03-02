A RELATIONSHIP Manager First National Bank (FNB) has testified that Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) provisional liquidator Milingo Lungu applied for the opening of two bank accounts at FNB. Natasha Mutatabowa said the documents which were submitted to the bank for the opening of KCM bank accounts; one a dollar and another a kwacha account, were signed by Lungu. She testified before Lusaka magistrate Felix Kaoma that after the bank accounts were opened, the kwacha account received K4.4 million from KCM, which money was later transferred to Muya and Company, a…...



