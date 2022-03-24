Amos Chanda speaks to journalists after he was denied entry to his property in State Lodge as ACC officials conducted a search on October 27, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has found former president Edgar Lungu’s press aide Amos Chanda and two others with a case to answer in a matter in which they are charged with three counts of using insulting language and obstructing Anti-Corruption Commission officers. In a ruling yesterday, Lusaka Chief Resident Magistrate Dominic Makalicha said the ACC witnesses had proved that Chanda, his wife Mable and sister-in-law Ruth Mulenga, insulted and obstructed the officers when they went to conduct searches at Chanda’s premises. He said he was placing the three on their…...