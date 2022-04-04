A LUSAKA man who absconded court on the pretext that he was dead has finally showed up in the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court. Emmanuel Belama is charged with unlawful possession of prescribed trophies. Belama, unemployed, of Freedom Township, is jointly charged with three others. When the case came up before Lusaka resident magistrate Felix Kaoma in February this year, Belama was not in court and one of the accused’s sureties informed the court that he was not present because he had died while in Katete in January 2022. Raymond Hakaloba said…...



