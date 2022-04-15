MBARUKU Trading Limited has sued former Kasama PF member of parliament Kelvin Sampa, demanding payment of K1.4 million he allegedly paid himself as commission instead of paying to ZRA. The company says Sampa allegedly assured them that he would assist in getting back their Konyagi spirit, which was impounded by the authority as he had contacts at ZRA. The company and its managing director, Salehe Mbaruku Sengulo want the Lusaka High Court to order Sampa to pay K1,400,000, being the money collected by him for purposes of making payment to…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.