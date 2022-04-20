Former Konkola Copper Mines PLC provisional liquidator Milingo Lungu with his lawyer Makebi Zulu leaving the Lusaka Magistrates' Court shortly after he appeared on April 8, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MILINGO Lungu has disclosed that he entered into a bargain with the State to resign as KCM provisional liquidator and to participate in an audit to reconcile his remuneration fees, in exchange for payment of outstanding fees, dropping of criminal charges and immunity against prosecution. Lungu has revealed that the various state agents involved in the bargain, led by Principal Private Secretary to the President Bradford Machila, were Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha SC, Solicitor General Marshal Muchende SC, Director of Public Prosecutions Lillian Fulata Siyunyi SC, Special Assistant to the…...