Justice Minister Given Lubinda at the Workshop on International Standards and Best Practices on Freedom of Assembly to guide the review of the Public Order Act at Parliament Building on March 21, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Lusaka High Court has refused to grant Given Lubinda Foundation Limited an interim injunction to restrain Kamwala UPND ward councilor Mainda Simataa from interfering with its peaceful and quiet enjoyment of a property in Kamwala South. The court dismissed the application on grounds that it lacks merit. This is a matter in which Given Lubinda Foundation Limited sued the Kamwala UPND ward councilor in the Lusaka High Court over a portion of land in the area. The foundation also wanted the court to grant it an order restraining Simataa,…...