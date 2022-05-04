BANK of Zambia assistant communications director Besnart Mwanza has told the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that no bank was purchased by a councillor as was alleged by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) at its press briefing last year. She has told the court that as far as the Bank of Zambia record indicated, there was no councillor who had applied to purchase or one who had bought a bank at K300 million. This is a matter in which Mwewa Chitambala, popularly known as Simon Mwewa, is facing libel and cyber bullying charges…...



