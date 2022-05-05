THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has cautioned parties in a case in which Amos Chanda and two others are charged with using insulting language and obstructing Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) officers to desist from intimidating witnesses. This was after lawyers representing Chanda and his co-accused complained to the court that some defence witnesses were allegedly intimidated by the arresting officer. Lusaka Chief Resident Magistrate Dominic Makalicha found Chanda, his wife Mable and sister-in-law Ruth Mulenga, with a case to answer in the matter in which they are charged with three counts of…...

