Former Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Ronald Chitotela at ACC in Lusaka on May 4, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER tourism minister Ronald Chitotela has raised a preliminary issue, asking the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court to dismiss the matter he was recently arrested for, arguing that he cannot be tried when there is a settlement agreement he signed with the Anti Corruption Commission. And Lusaka magistrate Jennipher Bwalya has granted the Pambashe PF member of parliament a K20,000 cash bail and further ordered him to provide two working sureties from reputable organisations. The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has also raised a preliminary issue in which they argued that one of the…...