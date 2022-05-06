FORMER tourism minister Ronald Chitotela has raised a preliminary issue, asking the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court to dismiss the matter he was recently arrested for, arguing that he cannot be tried when there is a settlement agreement he signed with the Anti Corruption Commission. And Lusaka magistrate Jennipher Bwalya has granted the Pambashe PF member of parliament a K20,000 cash bail and further ordered him to provide two working sureties from reputable organisations. The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has also raised a preliminary issue in which they argued that one of the…...

