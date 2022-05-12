PF acting president Given Lubinda has joined other party officials in asking the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court to refer his case to the Constitutional Court for determination on whether or not formation of the Economic and Financial Crimes Court was in conformity with the Constitution. Lubinda appeared in the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday on four counts of being in possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime but could not take plea, after his lawyers applied that the case be referred to the ConCourt. In count one, it is…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.