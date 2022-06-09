Former defense Minister Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba speaks to journalists at the Ministry of Home Affairs shortly after being interrogated by the joint investigative wing on April 6, 2022 Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER defence minister Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba and his co-accused, Adolphus Mubanga, a country representative for Curzon Global Limited have been granted bail in the sum of K300,000 each but in their own recognisance, in a matter in which they are facing various corruption-related charges. Mwamba, a PF member, and Mubanga have been charged with 27 counts of conflict of interest, money laundering and being in possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime. The two did not, however, take plea as their lawyers asked for more time, saying…...