THE Public Passenger Drivers Association of Zambia has sued RTSA and Ulendo Taxi Limited, seeking a permanent injunction restraining the latter from operating online taxis. The association claims that the Road Transport and Safety Agency has not granted Ulendo any road service licenses which permit it to carry passengers on public roads for a fee. The association is therefore seeking a declaration that RTSA has breached its statutory duty by failing to enforce the provisions of Section 102 of the Road Traffic Act No. 11 of 2002 and an order…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.