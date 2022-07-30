Former defense minister Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba speaks to journalists at the Ministry of Home Affairs shortly after being interrogated by the joint investigative wings on April 6, 2022 -Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER defence minister Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba has taken fresh plea in a matter in which he is charged with 24 counts of conflict of interest, money laundering and being in possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime. Mwamba, who is represented by Lusaka lawyers Bonaventure Mutale, Kennedy Kaunda and Anthony Mwila took a plea of not guilty before magistrate Sanford Ngobola after the charge sheet was substituted with one which only had 24 counts relating to him. Mwamba was initially jointly charged with Adolphus Mubanga, a country…...