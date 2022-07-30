KONKOLA Copper Mines (in liquidation) has sued its former provisional liquidator Milingo Lungu and his law firm, Lungu Simwanza and Company, claiming over US$59 million which he allegedly drew from the mining company’s accounts. KCM is seeking an order that Lungu renders an account of all money belonging to it which came into his hands as Provisional Liquidator or received by any other person on behalf or on account of him, and an order for loss of use of the monies improperly drawn and paid by him. The mining company,…...



