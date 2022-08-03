FORMER Foreign Affairs minister Joseph Malanji has lost his Kwacha seat after the Constitutional Court upheld the High Court’s decision to nullify it this morning. In November last year, Lusaka High Court judge Kazimbe Chenda nullified Malanji’s seat on grounds that he did not have a grade 12 certificate as required by the law and as such, he did not qualify to stand as a member of parliament. Malanji however challenged the High Court’s decision in the Constitutional Court and later moved a motion, asking the court to allow him…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.