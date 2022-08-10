A WITNESS has narrated to the court how former Kabushi PF MP Bowman Lusambo allegedly forced the door to his office open and fumed over his land, warning that “you officers will be transferred when we come back into power after elections”. And another witness has testified before the Economic and Financial Crimes Court that Lusambo summoned him to his office to inquire about the availability of land on behalf of Frontier Management Services Limited. This is a matter in which Lusambo and his wife, Nancy, are charged with corrupt acquisition of public property, possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime, tax evasion and conspiracy to defraud. In count one, Lusambo is alleged to have between May 10,…...



