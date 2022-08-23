THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has insisted that it should be joined as an interested party to a matter in which AZADI Investment Limited sued former Tourism minister Ronald Chitotela, demanding payment of K6.5 million, being the balance for the construction of his house worth over K9.6 million in Chongwe. ACC investigations officer Gift Tembo has submitted that joining ACC to the suit is in public interest, arguing that these are sham proceedings aimed at legitimating Chitotela’s hold on a property which is reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime. In this matter, AZADI Investment Limited has sued Chitotela in the Lusaka High Court, demanding an order for payment of K6,500,000 and the corresponding VAT owed to the company, interest, and…...



