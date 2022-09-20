THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has ordered that Ndozo Lodge proprietor Chrint Sichamba should undergo another medical examination by a psychiatrist at Chainama Hospital to ascertain his state of mind. This follows his failure to produce a medical report from UTH following the court’s order in the last sitting. In this matter, Sichamba is jointly charged with his wife Eudora Nambela and son, David, with 15 counts of possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime. The Anti-Corruption Commission arrested and charged the three for corruption involving over K781 million and more than $10 million. The court had earlier ordered Sichamba to undergo a medical examination by neurosurgeons at the University Teaching Hospital to ascertain whether he can stand trial…....



