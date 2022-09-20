THE Lusaka High court has reserved ruling in the matter in which suspended DPP Lilian Siyunyi is seeking leave to commence judicial review proceedings against the President’s refusal to grant her a waiver of her oath of office in respect of complaints against her. And the Judicial Complaints Commission (JCC) has argued that some of the reliefs Siyunyi is seeking in the matter are untenable as the decisions she seeks to challenge have already taken effect. In this matter, Siyunyi, who cited the Attorney General as the respondent, is seeking among others, a declaration that the President’s decision to refuse to grant her a waiver of the Oath of Office in respect of the matters complained of by members of…...



