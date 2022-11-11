FORMER deputy Inspector General of Police Charity Katanga has denied one count of possession of property valued at over $2 million and K1.5 million, suspected to be proceeds of crime. Katanga pleaded not guilty before magistrate Davies Chibwili, Friday, after the charge was read and explained to her. Katanga is facing one count of possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime valued at USD 2,030,000.00 and K1,522,005.00 contrary to Section 71 of the forfeiture and proceeds of crime Act No. 19 of 2010 of the laws of Zambia. It is alleged that Katanga between January 1, 2017 and June 6, 2022 in Lusaka, jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown, did buy 10 Higer buses…...



