PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema’s senior private secretary has told the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that the Head of State did not meet any members of the Judiciary last year from the first week of December to the 22nd of the same month. Alfred Chipoya, 62, was testifying in the matter in which PF information and publicity chairperson Raphael Nakacinda is facing one count of defamation of the President. It is alleged that Nakacinda on December 13, 2021, in Lusaka, with intent to bring the name of President Hichilema into hatred, ridicule and contempt, caused to be published defamatory matter by word of mouth, where he addressed people at the High Court of Zambia, which was also broadcasted by Muvi Television and Crown…...



