THE Lusaka Magistrates' Court has convicted and sentenced a 37-year-old former banker to five years imprisonment with hard labour for theft by servant involving K526, 400. In a statement, Tuesday, Drug Enforcement Commission Public Relations Officer Hussein Khan said Kelvin Ndhlovu's sentence was effective October 22, 2021, when he was arrested. "The Lusaka Subordinate Court has convicted and sentenced a former banker at a known commercial bank for theft by servant involving K526, 400. Resident Magistrate Jacqueline Gondwe sentenced Kelvin Ndhlovu a male aged 37 years to 60 months imprisonment with hard labour effective from the date of arrest. Ndhlovu was arrested by the Drug Enforcement Commission's Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit on 22nd October 2021," stated Khan.
