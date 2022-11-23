FORMER lands and natural resources minister Jean Kapata has dragged the Anti-Corruption Commission to court seeking an order to stay the valuation of her property. Kapata further wants the court to interpret whether a search warrant can be used for any other purpose than conducting a search. According to her affidavit in support of originating summons filed in the Lusaka High Court’s Economic and Financial Crimes Division, on November 22, Kapata stated that ACC wrote to her on October 10, this year, to the effect that they were conducting investigations into suspected offences under the ACC Act No.3 of 2012. She stated that the commission had earlier stormed her premises with scores of people purporting to be from the government…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.