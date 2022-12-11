THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has fined the 28-year-old woman who recently chained herself to the fence of the Freedom Statue K18 for idle and disorderly conduct. Dorcas Nachibona, a property manager was facing one count of idle and disorderly conduct contrary to Section 178 (f) of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia. Particulars of the offence were that Nachibona on December 7, 2022, in Lusaka did publicly conduct herself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace. When the matter came up for plea before magistrate Irene Wishimanga, Friday, Nachibona pleaded guilty to the charge. In her mitigation through her lawyer Binwell Mbosha, Nachibona asked the court to exercise leniency stating that she acted out…...



