FOUR Lusaka men have appeared at the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court for allegedly breaking into Muvi television and stealing property worth over K110, 000. Kambani Kapila, 42, Kabamba Mwape, 25, Kelvin Kambila, 24 and Shownslous Mwanza are charged with one count of breaking into a building with intent to commit a felony. It is alleged that between December 16 and 17, 2022, Kapila, Mwape, Kambila and Mwanza, jointly and whilst acting together, with intent to steal, broke and entered into MUVI television building and stole 5×22 inch Concord Television sets, three Apple Mac computers, one HP desktop computer, one CPU monitor, a keyboard and one point of sale machine, altogether valued at K111,650, the property of MUVI television. When the matter…...



