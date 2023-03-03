Former defense minister Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba speaks to journalists at the Ministry of Home Affairs shortly after being interrogated by the joint investigative wings on April 6, 2022 -Picture by Tenson Mkhala

LUSAKA Magistrate Stanford Ngobola has warned former defence minister Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba that he will revoke his bail if he continues to delay the commencement of his defence. This was after Mwamba, through his lawyers, asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Court to adjourn the case which was scheduled for commencement of defence, saying the accused was unwell. Mwamba’s lawyer, Bonaventure Mutale SC, submitted that Mwamba was not before court as he was sick and undergoing medical treatment. In this matter, Mwamba is facing eight counts of conflict of interest, one count of money laundering and 15 counts of being in possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime. The court found Mwamba with a case to answer and…...