THE Constitutional Court has dismissed the state’s application seeking to dismiss former Konkola Copper Mine (KCM) provisional liquidator Milingo Lungu’s petition in which he is challenging the removal of his immunity. Meanwhile, the court has granted Lungu an application for leave to amend his petition. In this matter, Lungu asked the ConCourt to cite Director of Public Prosecutions Gilbert Phiri for contempt of court for revoking his immunity from prosecution. Lungu argues that Phiri’s act was calculated to directly interfere with and frustrate the proceedings before the ConCourt on the said immunity agreement by rendering the matter nugatory and an academic exercise, thereby prejudicing the outcome of the proceedings. He argued that the DPP’s action was calculated to undermine the…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.