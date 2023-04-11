FORMER Judiciary research advocate Bright Kaluba has asked the Lusaka High Court to strike out the state’s application to misjoin Judge Kennedy Mulife from libel proceedings. In this matter, Kaluba sued justice Mulife demanding damages for libel. He claimed that Judge Mulife issued defamatory remarks against him after he (Kaluba) reported the High Court Judge to his superior for writing judgements in advance. Kaluba, who was judge Mulife’s research advocate, claimed that in most cases, the judge would give him files to prepare judgements even before parties appear before him or make submissions. Kaluba, who also sued the Attorney General as the second defendant, is seeking a declaration that he was constructively dismissed, damages for constructive dismissal, damages for mental…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.