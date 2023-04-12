GOOD Governance Zambia Limited has sued the state in the Lusaka High Court demanding a declaratory that order its motor vehicles seized by DEC, are not government vehicles and were never obtained from the government or any parastatal body. The company, which has cited the Attorney General and the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) as first and second respondents, respectively, also wants a declaratory order declaring that the said motor vehicles are not proceeds of crime as the same were not derived using stolen money or proceeds of crime. The plaintiff argues that the vehicles were not acquired to conceal money laundering hence not liable to forfeiture under the Prohibition and Prevention of money laundering Act no. 14 of 2001 of the…...



