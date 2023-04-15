Former secretary to the cabinet Leslie Mbula at the opposition political party joint press conference at Falls Way in Lusaka on May 9, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

VETERAN politician Leslie Mbula has dragged Sean Tembo to the Constitutional Court for a determination of whether the PeP leader’s disparaging innuendos and insulting words against President Hakainde Hichilema may be deemed to promote national values and unity. Mbula has cited various Facebook posts made by Tembo against the President, ‘Bally’, among them, “If the Cornhill guy is not arrested, we shall start calling Bally ‘Imbwa yamu State House'”, “Mailo Bally ali ku mwezi. Expect a 30% to 35% increment in fuel prices as VAT and Excise Duty is reinstated”, “2023, am buying a dog. Will name it Bally and will be feeding it on chili every day”, “Ati anyamuka kuyenda ku Qatar. Ayo ma commitment to travel, there’s usually…...