PF vice-president Given Lubinda has petitioned the Lusaka High Court, seeking a declaration that Lusaka magistrate Stanford Ngobola’s decision to allow the prosecution witness to only produce certain documents in his corruption case when he is put on his defence, violates his right to a fair trial. The documents in question relate to an ordinary statement recorded in 2019 from him, among others. This is in a matter in which Lubinda is facing various charges of being in possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime before Magistrate Ngobola. Lubinda has now sued the Attorney General, seeking a declaration that the refusal by the prosecution to produce the documents in the matter, was ultra vires Article 18 of…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.