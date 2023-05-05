Former Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba speaks when he appeared before the Parliamentary Committee on Parastatal bodies at Parliament on March 27, 2018 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba has sued ACC in the Lusaka High Court, challenging its decision to issue a third restriction notice on his bank account after the expiry of previous ones. Yamba, who is facing various criminal charges before the Magistrates’ Court, wants an order that the notice of restriction dated March 6, 2023, issued by the Anti-Corruption Commission Director General is illegal, as well as, an order that the said notice of restriction be reversed or discharged forthwith. Yamba stated in his affidavit in support of originating summons that he was arrested and charged with the offence of failure to comply with applicable law and procedure in 2021. He stated that following his arrest, ACC issued…...