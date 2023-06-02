AN Executor and Trustee of late former president Patrick Mwanawasa’s estate has applied to join a matter in which two money lenders have sued the state and former first lady Maureen Mwanawasa in the Lusaka High Court. The two money lenders, Esther Chipasi and Mustapha Kwabena Osuman are challenging the cancellation of the lease relating to the late former president’s retirement house as well as the deployment of paramilitaries to the property. In his application for joinder, Constantine Chimuka submitted that as an executor of the estate, he has an interest in the current case, and the outcome of the current proceedings will impact his duties and responsibilities. “To start with, the intended respondent was by a will dated March…...



