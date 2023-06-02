Former president Edgar Lungu’s economic advisor Hibeene Mwiinga with his son Hakaantu with their lawyer, M Phiri from Messrs Makebi Zulu advocates, at the Lusaka Magistrates' Court on Thursday, August 25, 2022 – Picture by Milimo Namangala

A WITNESS has narrated to the Economic and Financial Crimes Court how he was assigned to evaluate various properties belonging to former president Edgar Lungu’s economic advisor Hibeene Mwiinga. Paul Moyo, 45, a senior evaluation and property management officer, told the court that two properties located in Salama Park are vested in Mwiinga’s name while three other properties in Mwembeshi and Chililabombwe have not yet been allocated to the applicant. Meanwhile, a property consultant at Kingsland City has told the court that Mwiinga made a payment of US$550,000 towards the purchase of a house in Kingsland City. The witnesses were testifying in a matter in which Mwiinga, his wife Mercy Musanje, and their son, Hakaantu are facing 72 corruption-related charges…....