FORMER Ministry of Defence permanent secretary Stardy Mwale and five others have pleaded not guilty to charges of willful failure to comply with the law in relation to the procurement of a presidential jet. Mwale is jointly charged with Isabel Chinji, Michael Mbewe, Evaristo Sakala, Frank Sinyangwe and Dr John Phiri. Mwale is charged with three counts of willful failure to comply with the law, applicable procedure or guidelines relating to procurement, and one count of corrupt acquisition of public property or revenue, while the others are facing one count of willful failure to comply with the law, applicable procedure or guidelines relating to procurement. In count one, it is alleged that Mwale, Chinji, Mbewe, Sakala, Sinyangwe and Dr Phiri…...



