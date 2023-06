LUSAKA High Court judge Charles Kafunda has sentenced two men who abducted 13 woman of Chalala area to life imprisonment.

The court has ruled that the life imprisonment is in relation to two victims.

And justice Kafunda has sentenced the two convicts to 50 years imprisonment with hard labour for rape in relation to 11 other victims, which will run concurrently.

This is in a matter in which James Bwalya and Mathews Sikaonga were facing 54 counts of rape, abduction among others.

Full story later.