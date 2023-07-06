MILINGO Lungu has told the Economic and Financial Crimes Court, High Court Division, that the transfer and payment of monies between KCM and himself cannot amount to theft in so far as there is an outstanding debt owed to him. The former Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) provisional liquidator has further submitted that the funds in issue are not liable to forfeiture to the state since there is no theft. This is in a matter in which Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Gilbert Phiri dragged Lungu to court, seeking an order that the over US$24 million seized from accounts belonging to his law firm should be forfeited to the state. The DPP submitted to the Court that the seized amounts in…...



