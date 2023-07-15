THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has ordered Mkaika PF member of parliament Peter Phiri to forfeit the K100,000 he promised to pay to the court in the event that his Lumezi Independent counterpart Munir Zulu jumped bail. Lusaka Chief Resident Magistrate Davies Chibwili ordered that if Phiri fails to pay the K100,000 to the court, a warrant of distress to recover some of his assets would be issued. Earlier this week, Magistrate Chibwili summoned Phiri to appear before him on July 14, 2023, to explain why he has never attended court sessions since he signed as Zulu’s surety. This is the matter in which Zulu is accused of issuing defamatory remarks against Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane, his Infrastructure counterpart Charles Milupi…...



