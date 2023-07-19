THE Kawambwa Magistrates’ Court has revoked Kawambwa PF member of parliament Nickson Chilangwa’s police bond on grounds that his reason for absconding court sessions was not convincing enough. Magistrate Martin Namushi has also refused to grant Chilangwa bail on grounds that he breached the police bond conditions and further discharged his two sureties, Daniel Mulenga and Tamary Kabwe. On Saturday, Chilangwa handed himself to the police after being in hiding for several weeks. Chilangwa, who is also PF deputy Secretary General, has been in hiding since May when the Kawambwa Magistrates’ Court issued a bench warrant against him in a matter in which he and six others are charged with arson, threatening violence, malicious damage to property and assault. Magistrate…...



