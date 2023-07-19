KAIZER Zulu’s arresting officer has told the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that one of Kaizer’s sureties Munir Zulu has proven to be hostile in the process of finding the accused. But Munir has told the court that on the day he was arrested for contempt of court, he only asked the arresting officer how he, who was sick, could be found but not Kaizer. Last month, magistrate Silvia Munyinya issued a bench warrant against Kaizer for missing court sessions in a matter in which he is charged with two counts of failing to appear before the nearest immigration officer and failing to surrender a diplomatic passport. Kaizer is, however, still at large. When the matter came up for return of a…...



