THE Constitutional Court has thrown out a matter in which the Zambia Community Development initiative programme sued the Attorney General, seeking an interpretation on whether a former head of state’s immunity extends to criminal investigations, searches and seizures. The court dismissed the case in its entirety on grounds that it was wrongly before the ConCourt. Hendrix Nyambe, the managing director of the organisation, had submitted that DEC’s actions of searching a property well known to belong to former president Edgar Lungu were illegal and a disregard for the victim’s rights, immunity, status and standing. He stated in his affidavit in support of originating summons that Lungu’s immunity had not been lifted by Parliament. But delivering judgement on behalf of four…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.