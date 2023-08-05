FORMER tourism minister Ronald Chitotela has appealed against the Lusaka High Court’s decision to set aside the out-of-court settlement agreement he entered with the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) for the State not to institute criminal proceedings against him. Chitotela, who has appealed to the Court of Appeal, has submitted that the High Court Judges in the Economic and Financial Crimes Division erred in fact and law when they proceeded to determine a civil matter when they only have criminal jurisdiction in the Economic and Financial Crimes. “The appellant appeals to the Court of Appeal against the whole Judgment delivered by the High Court on 24th July, 2023 by Honourable High Court Justices, Judge S. M. Wanjelani, Judge A. M. Ononuju, and…...



