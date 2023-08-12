LUSAKA High Court judge Catherine Lombe Phiri has sentenced a 49-year-old man of Lusaka’s Linda township to 50 years imprisonment with hard labour for sexually abusing his biological daughter for eight years. Roderick Nyambe, who was facing one count of incest, was convicted by Lusaka Magistrate Judith Chiyaika last year. Nyambe sexually abused his now teenage daughter repeatedly until she fell pregnant and bore a son. The child is now three years old. In his defence, Nyambe narrated to the court how he got charms from a witch doctor in his pursuit of a good life. He told the court that he started sexually abusing his daughter when she was eight years old. When the matter came up for sentencing,…...



