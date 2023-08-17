FORMER First Lady Esther Lungu has asked the Lusaka High Court to determine whether or not the matter involving 15 double-storey flats is properly before court, having been commenced by way of a notice of motion. And Esther has submitted that the relief sought by the state to have the flats in question forfeited to the State is premature as it requires prior establishment that the property is tainted. Esther also wants the court to declare whether or not the matter is properly before the Economic and Financial Crimes Court by reason of the fact that the said court, constituted by the Chief Justice by Statutory Instrument number 5 of 2022 as a division of the High Court, is contrary…...



