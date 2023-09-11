THE Economic and Financial Crimes Court has declined to grant Lusaka businessman Shadreck Kasanda bail in a matter in which he is charged with the offence of disposal of property suspected to be proceeds of crime. High Court Judges Pixie Yangailo, Ian Mabbolobbolo and Vincent Siloka have ruled that even if the court were to grant him bail in the said matter, he would still remain detained as he is charged with a more serious offence of espionage, in which the DPP has issued a Certificate of Denial of bail. The court adds that as such, the grant of bail would be an academic exercise. Kasanda stated in his affidavit in support of summons for admission to bail pending trial…...



