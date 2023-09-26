KAWAMBWA PF member of parliament Nickson Chilangwa has been granted K10,000 cash bail by the courts with two working sureties after being in detention for about two months. Chilangwa who had been in hiding since May when the Kawambwa Magistrates’ Court issued a bench warrant against him handed himself to the police in mid-July. This is in a matter in which Chilangwa and six others are charged with arson, threatening violence, malicious damage to property, and four counts of assault. In an interview, Monday, one of his lawyers confirmed that the court had also ordered Chilangwa to surrender his passports. “He’s been granted bail of K10,000 cash, two working sureties bound in the like sum and [ordered to] surrender his…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.