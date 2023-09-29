FORMER Lusaka High Court Judge Sunday Nkonde has withdrawn a matter in which he dragged the state to court, seeking 37 declarations and orders, over the Judicial Complaints Commission’s decisions in a complaint lodged against him by Dr Fred M’membe. When the matter came up for hearing, Justice Nkonde’s lawyer Andrew Nkunika informed the court that he had instructions from his client to discontinue the matter. “I have received instructions that the petitioner wants to file a notice of discontinuance of the matter with the view to withdraw the petition,” said Nkunika. The state did not object to the application and it was granted by the court. According to an affidavit in support of his petition filed in the Constitutional…...



