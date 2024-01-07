WHILE many couples’ relationships get stronger after 30 years of marriage, this is not the case for a Lusaka couple who have decided to divorce due to lack of intimacy, both physical and emotional. Elina Daka, 51, decided to file for a divorce in the local court saying she was tired of always being showered with insults from her husband Joshua Lungu, 54. Appearing before Magistrate Petronella Kalyelye, Daka, a hair dresser, lamented that for close to four years, Lungu had been publicly calling her a prostitute, even in the presence of their children. Daka also complained that her husband had stopped giving her money for food and other necessities, leaving her to solely fend for the family on her…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.