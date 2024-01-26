THREE village headmen have testified against Lumezi Independent member of parliament Munir Zulu in a matter in which he is charged with expressing or showing hatred, ridicule or contempt for persons because of race. Debby Chimpati, a 63-year-old headman from Bweengwa, testified that Zulu’s statement was oppressive and an expression of hatred against the people of Bweengwa, a place where President Hakainde Hichilema hails. In this matter, it is alleged that Zulu on March 28, 2023, in Lusaka, did utter words to the effect that, “I am a villager from Lumezi, but I can tell you that villagers from Lumezi are more intelligent than villagers from Bweengwa” which expression shows hatred, ridicule or contempt against a group of persons namely…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.